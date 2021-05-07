ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.93 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $45.58 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00284486 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

