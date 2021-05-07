Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.26

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $132.93, with a volume of 58695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.