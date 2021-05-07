Rotten Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $12,079.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

