Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Meta Financial Group accounts for about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,307. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.