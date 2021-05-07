Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.29% of Sequans Communications worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

