Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,879 shares during the period. Unifi accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Unifi worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

UFI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

