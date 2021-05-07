Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

