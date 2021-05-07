Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 478,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. Immersion makes up 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IMMR stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of -165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

