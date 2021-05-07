Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ASYS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

