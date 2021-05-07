Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cryoport by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $61.56 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

