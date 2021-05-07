Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Welbilt accounts for about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NYSE WBT opened at $21.99 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

