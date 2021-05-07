Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 188,084 LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $7.29 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

