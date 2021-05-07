Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 83,073 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,073 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Ondas worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $98,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000.

Shares of ONDS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

