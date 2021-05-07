Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $43.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 26,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,169. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

