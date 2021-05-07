Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$51.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 193,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,756. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 in the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.