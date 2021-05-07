Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Sector Perform

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

MFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

