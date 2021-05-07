RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RSNAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

