RSK Infrastructure Framework Achieves Market Cap of $237.20 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $237.20 million and $3.15 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2% against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01104488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00756272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,176.61 or 0.99322884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.