Rubic (RBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Rubic has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

