Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Rubic has a market capitalization of $28.52 million and $1.30 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

