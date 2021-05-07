Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RBSFY remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Rubis has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.01.
About Rubis
