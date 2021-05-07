Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$68,061.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$31.95. The company had a trading volume of 584,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.62. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 389.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

