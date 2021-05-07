Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

