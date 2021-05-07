RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.