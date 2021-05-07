Ryan B. Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 372,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $49.01.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
