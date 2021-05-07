Safehold (SAFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Safehold had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

