saffron.finance Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $110.87 million and $4.41 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,234.91 or 0.02157269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

