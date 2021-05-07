SALT Price Up 36.4% This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $66.09 million and $618,882.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.