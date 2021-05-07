SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 81,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

