Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 21,344 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,960. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

