Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $56.11. 9,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,377. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,329. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

