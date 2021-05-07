Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 290,694 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,694 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $275,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $208,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.99. 112,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,586,857. The company has a market capitalization of $617.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

