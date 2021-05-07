Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 30,696 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

