Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

SAR stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $289.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

