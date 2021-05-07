Scala (XLA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $177,029.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and approximately $177,029.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scala has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,834,069,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,069,079 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.