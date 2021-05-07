Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. 16,281,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,996,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

