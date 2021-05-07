Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $903,000.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SLB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. 16,281,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,996,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.