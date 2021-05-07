Schneider National (SNDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR):
- 5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Schneider National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 3/26/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
Shares of SNDR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,940. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
