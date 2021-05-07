Schneider National (SNDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR):

5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Schneider National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/26/2021 – Schneider National had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/16/2021 – Schneider National had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/11/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/10/2021 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/10/2021 – Schneider National was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,940. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

