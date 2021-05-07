Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Science Applications International worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.