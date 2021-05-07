Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

STNG traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 1,505,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.