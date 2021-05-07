Scotiabank Weighs in on The Mosaic Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

