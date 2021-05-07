Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 617,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,236. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

