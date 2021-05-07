Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 617,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,236. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.
SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
