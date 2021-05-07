Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP):

5/6/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company's executive offices are in Athens, Greece. "

4/30/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SHIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795,291. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

