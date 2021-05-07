Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $6,183,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,889,000 after acquiring an additional 132,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,599,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

