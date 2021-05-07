SeaWorld Entertainment’s (SEAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

SEAS opened at $53.92 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

