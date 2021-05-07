Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $3.62 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Secret has a market capitalization of $252.31 million and $4.45 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006284 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,805,772 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

