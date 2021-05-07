Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $86,606.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.