Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.53

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $12.69. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 49,816 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $360,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
