Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.53

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $12.69. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 49,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter worth $360,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.