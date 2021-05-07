Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Tops $82.48 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $82.48 million and $12.23 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

