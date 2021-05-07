Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.