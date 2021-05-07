Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Achieves $96.96 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $96.96 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

